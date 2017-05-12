Making a difference where it matters

For most Barossa families, a trip to the park is one of the easiest weekend outings to execute.

Whilst catching up at our picnic bench though, Seppeltsfield resident, Abbey Underwood, sees past the sunshine and scenery of the area and towards the difficulties of accessing the space for those with a disability.

She explains how the hilly lawns would be a nightmare for anyone in a wheelchair to manoeuvre – something many of us would never have put a second thought towards.

“Everything is just a thousand times harder for these guys,” she says.

“There’s not a lot of accessibility in terms of spaces here in the Barossa.”

The 19-year-old disability advocate recently took out the title of 2021 Barossa Young Ambassador after spending nine months in the programme sharing this passion for accessibility and inclusivity with the group and wider community.

“Winning was so overwhelming,” she says.

“I wasn’t expecting it, so it was the weirdest feeling. I can’t even put it into words.”