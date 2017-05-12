Stories that make you dance & sing

If Annette Gilbert’s life story was a work of fiction, it would almost certainly be a best seller; she, the compelling protagonist in a melodrama punctuated by loss and love.

As it turns out, truth is stranger than fiction, and Annette has more stories than would fit comfortably in her Tanunda bookstore, The Raven’s Parlour Bookstore.

A former performer of Australian stage and screen, Annette’s professional career took her to Sydney and London as a classical ballet dancer and later, a singer, but it was literature that was her mainstay.

She credits her father with her rapacious love for the written word, and her formative years were shaped by literary giants.

“I came from a family, on my father’s side, of readers, and writers too. So I grew up reading many of dad’s books, all the Russians, Dostoyevsky and Turgenev,” recalls Annette.

“Dad’s war friend worked at the Parliamentary Library – it was formal and silent – and he would bring me a book every fortnight, and it would be just a fantastic book or an unusual book.

“I read every book by Dostoyevsky; when I read ‘The Idiot’ I actually bit it because I was enjoying it so much – I loved the intensity of it.”