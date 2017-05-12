For the love of all things rustic

Steve Grant and Tracey Finch are sat on a row of old, weathered chairs ripped out from a theatre somewhere, they’re not sure where – “maybe Kapunda?”

This pew once might’ve had an exciting life – days spent entertaining guests with popcorn stuffed down its cracks and young lovers sharing saliva atop it as the credits roll.

Now though, the material is torn through like a patient on an operating table, guts and bones in the shape of foam and steel on full display through the gashes.

To the wrong eye, it looks like something long past its used by date, destined for the scraps.

To Steve and Tracey, owners of Scullery Day’s Vintage, it’s anything but. It’s potential.

“It’s all about having an eye for what someone will eventually use it for,” Tracey says.

This couple has always harboured a love for antiques, but Tracey had magpie eyes focused on all things shiny before she moved to the Barossa.

“When I moved here, the rust kept talking to me though, so I started buying it,” she says.

“Once you love rust, you get addicted to it. You can’t stop.”