Loyal to the game

It’s midday on a Tuesday and Matt Nitschke is holding court in the lunchroom of The Barossa Council, enthusiastically dissecting the weekend’s local sports results with his colleagues.

It’s a much-loved weekly ritual for this one-eyed, unfailingly loyal grassroots sports supporter from Marananga.

In winter, it’s the Nuriootpa Tiger’s football team who dominate the conversation, while the hot topic in summer is the fortunes of the Greenock ‘Schlungers’ or the Nuriootpa Bowling Club.

The discussion gets particularly heated if it involves Light Pass, the cricket club Matt loves to hate.

“Everyone hates Light Pass,” he grins. “I’m not going to say the real reason – it could get me into trouble – but yeah, we just love to beat them!”

Matt’s love for sport has been part of his life for as long as he can remember, following in the footsteps of his dad David, mum Ann, Uncle Peter (Wooley) and brother Sam.

“Dad was a premiership player for Nuri in A grade, B grade and colts.

“Sam played footy for Nuri and cricket for Greenock, and mum played netball for That Other Team,” quips Matt.

“Mum’s side is pretty much all Tanunda…I live with it!”