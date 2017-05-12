Picture perfect retirement

After a broad career in teaching spanning five decades, Catherine Hull is demonstrating that her talents lie far beyond the academic.

Catherine is a sixth generation Barossan, growing up on the family farm in Daveyston and living in Greenock for most of her adult life.

She began her teaching career in 1977 at Nuriootpa Primary School and taught Reception to Year 7 classes in the Barossa and Gawler areas for 44 years, including several years as a specialist art teacher.

She retired a year ago after working as Principal at Moculta Primary School for three years, then Keyneton Primary for eleven.

In the mid-1970s, Catherine studied art at Teacher’s College, dabbling in printmaking, sculpture, painting and majoring in pottery.

Art then took a backseat to teaching and raising a family until 2006 when she began working in watercolour and acrylics with Angaston artist, Dianne Leslie.

In 2007 and 2008, Catherine exhibited her art during SALA, selling several textured, abstract landscape pieces, and from 2013 until 2016, worked with Adelaide Hills artist, Liz Hirstle, focusing on more realistic landscapes inspired by local, national and international holidays.

It was here that she realised she needed art as a place of calm in her busy life as a school principal.

For her 60th birthday, Catherine treated herself to an art holiday with Artable, a northern NSW-based art company that specialises in art holidays and retreats.

“I didn’t know anything about soft pastel painting but took a chance that, after spending quite a large amount of money on expensive new art supplies, I wouldn’t be ‘really bad’ at it.”