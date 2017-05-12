Tattoos and ties

Bill O’Brien doesn’t mind being called a peace-loving hippy. In fact, the Light Regional Council Mayor thinks it probably suits his character quite well.

But if you call him by the name written on his birth certificate, he’s unlikely to respond because even he barely recognises it nowadays.

Born in WA as “Garnet Edward” (a favourite jockey of his father’s), the name never stuck and “Billy Lid (The Kid)” eventually changed it by deed poll to reflect what everyone called him from “day dot”.

Plus, seeing the initials “G.O.B.” on official documents always made him cringe and people wondered who this Garnet chap was.

Mayor Bill still laughs at the thought and there are many more memories the 75 year old responds to in the same jovial manner as he reflects on his life.

Wearing open neck shirt, shorts and thongs, he sits inside the enclosed pergola of his “mud brick place on 6 acres” at Kapunda, the historic cottage he and wife of 55 years, Marilyn share.

There’s a computer, mobile phone and ring-binder of Council agendas on a table surrounded by lush green plants that are flourishing in the light-filled space.

This is Mayor Bill’s home office and he looks very content, yet life hasn’t always been this idyllic.

Raised in a broken family and growing up penniless in the rougher inner suburbs of Melbourne instilled independence at early age as well as a strength of character bent on honesty, mateship, loyalty and keeping the peace.

“I don’t like conflict, I hate it,” he says.