Down the track

Keo Fechner’s mind is clear.

Behind the polychromatic glint of his helmet visor, the 15 year old’s smooth face is set, his dark eyes focused ahead.

He breathes. Grips the wheel.

With a sudden spurt of grey smoke, he accelerates into the hectic fray of go-karts swarming the track at Robinson Park, Nuriootpa, home of Barossa Go Kart Club.

For the next eight laps of his heat, it’s just Keo and his kart, singing around the crescendo of turns; chasing the competitor in front and escaping the one behind.

“Being so close to the ground while going so fast with heaps of people, it’s just so thrilling,” he says.

“You’re just thinking of that and nothing else.”

From the sidelines, father, Corey watches on with a mixture of excitement and scrutiny.

He’s observing the kart; the way it’s performing on the track under the specific conditions of the day.

As Keo’s mechanic (“for lack of a better word”), that’s his job.