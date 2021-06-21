Where the wind goes

It’s still dark as the cruiser pulls up to the launch site, a pocket of grassy earth in Tanunda, poised on the brink of dawn.

The vehicle shudders to a halt and passengers alight one by one through the rear barn doors, an occasional nervous chuckle drifting out over the pre-dawn silence.

An LED test balloon is released, a tiny red speck that twirls and drifts north-east, rapidly climbing towards the waning moon.

It is this device that gives hot air balloon pilot, Michael Ludlow final indication that today’s chosen launch site is suitable.

“You can always tell a balloonist by the crick in their neck,” he quips, his gentle humour a soothing antidote for any growing anxiousness amongst the guests.

“I’m happy to go from here this morning.”

The ground crew spring into action, skilfully tipping the hefty wicker basket from the cruiser’s trailer with a thud.

The balloon itself is drawn from a vinyl bag across the damp grass, with two large fans positioned at its gaping mouth in readiness for the first stage of inflation.

Cold air roars into the nylon envelope, its rippling, pulpy mass gradually heaving to life like a giant red lung.

With a final hot blast of LPG, the balloon totters upright, towering some thirty metres above its passengers, who scurry like ants over the basket’s side at Michael’s swift direction: “Passengers in!”

Working the burners with the subtlety of a concert pianist, Micheal guides the balloon upwards, an occasional roaring dragon suspended in golden stillness, some 4,000 feet above the ground.