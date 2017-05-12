Turning craft into conversation

You know morning cuppa’s over at the Tinkers Shed when Keith Pfeiffer goes back to work.

“You’ve got two minutes to go,” Keith calls over his shoulder as he returns to the shed floor, to a chorus of laughter.

Good natured banter flows easily between these Tinkers, who come from all walks of life.

There’s David Johnson, a quiet and unassuming type, who makes exquisite wooden jewellery boxes and Japanese tool boxes for friends.

Peter Boschen, the Apprentice, who arrived at the Tinkers shed just a few months ago.

Kathy Piscioneri, nee Meyer, daughter of a cabinet maker, who came to the Tinkers Shed seeking both to learn and share the skills of craftsmanship.

Gerry Canavan, who “helped build the place” back in 2009.

Peter Cooper, a raconteur affectionately known as Peter Turner because of his superior woodturning skills.

Sharon Arnold, who’d never picked up a drill before she set foot in the Tinkers Shed.

Ian ‘Chuck’ Curren, a retired tech studies teacher who couldn’t stay away if he tried, and doesn’t want to.

And chairman, Guy Martin, the chief tea and coffee purchaser on “director’s wages” who is the metaphorical glue that holds the whole thing together.